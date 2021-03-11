Never mind the fact that Les Miles was just 3-18 during his two seasons at Kansas, the former LSU head coach is being held more accountable at Kansas for things he did at LSU than he was at LSU.
Les Miles out at Kansas after inappropriate conduct at LSU in 2013 made public
- never mind the fact that les- miles was just 3-18, during his- two seasons at kansas... the- former l-s-u head coach is- being held more accountable at- kansas, for the things he did a- l-s-u... than he was at l-s-u.- late last night... k-u announce- the school and coach miles... - have mutually agreed to part- ways... effective immediately.- the decision comes after kansas- placed the 67-year-old- miles, on administrative leave- friday... to conduct an - investigation into miles' - alleged behavior... while - coaching the tigers, in 20-13.- the basis of that scathing- investigative report, released- by husch blackwell... stems - around former l-s-u - athletic director joe alleva...- recommending- miles be fired... after - accusations of in-appropriate - conduct, with female- student-workers... and- l-s-u's systematic failures to- appropriately report those- incidents, of athletic-related- sexual mis-conduct... and - abuse.- the university's outside counse- concluded... the complaints - would not constitute sexual - harrassment,- under the law... meaning they'd- lose a court battle, against- miles... and would owe him a- buyout... of more than- 15-million- dollars.- so instead of being fired for - cause... miles was banned from- any one-on-one interaction, wit- female students... and- completed eight hours, of sexua- harrassment counseling.
- miles has denied any and all- wrong-doing...- - and here's an official- statement, from coach miles...- quote... this is certainly a- difficult day for me and for my- family... i love this universit- and the young men in our- football program... i have trul- enjoyed being the head- coach at k-u... and know that - it's in a better place now than- when i arrived.
- to our student-athletes... i- want you to remember that you - came to - play for k-u... and earn a- degree here.- so... i implore you to stay and- build on what we started... and- do- all of the things we talked - about doing together.
- there is a bright future for al- of you... and for k-u - football... un- - quote.- a search for a new head coach..- is already-