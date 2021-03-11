Les Miles out at Kansas after inappropriate conduct at LSU in 2013 made public

Never mind the fact that Les Miles was just 3-18 during his two seasons at Kansas, the former LSU head coach is being held more accountable at Kansas for things he did at LSU than he was at LSU.

