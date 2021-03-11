Your Money Matters: three rules to follow when Investing in the stock market

In this week's Money Matters segment, our financial expert is discussing the three rules of investing in the stock market.

Is discussing the three rules of investing.

Here's what you should know before dipping into the stock market.

According to financial expert nick royer there are three rules people should keep in mind when investing in the stock market.

The first is the rule of 1.

"what that means in every year on average the stock market has a correction of anywhere between 10 percent and 20 percent.

"-royer he says that happens every yea so it's something be aware of when you are investing.

Royer adds that it's important for investors to know the second rule as well.

"every five years the market has a crash.

I know everyone is shocked a crash is anything over a 20 percent drop in the market.

Everyone is shocked when it happens but it on average happens every five years that's why we call that the rule of five."-royer as for the third rule royer says it's important to know that the stock market ebbs and flows.

"we want it to go up just like the value of your home.

We want the value of our homes to always go up but we know it's going to go up a little bit and it might come back a little bit the stock market is the same way it never goes in a straight line."

That's why, when you hit retirement age, it's important to not take as many risks with the stocks you're investing in.

"just lessen the amount of money you have at risk and increase the amount of principal protected money that way if there is a market crash you have a good chunk of foundation money to get you by while you are waiting for the other stuff to come back."

Royer added that when you're investing at a younger age it's ok to take bigger risks.

This