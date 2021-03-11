Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 1 and Friday, March 5, 2021.

Georgia butts 1137 lake oconee pkwy ne eatonton, ga 31024 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 03-04-2021 taylor county primary school (food service) 56 mcdowell st butler, ga 31006 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 03-04-2021 subway 5602 thomaston rd macon, ga 31210 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 03-02-2021 z beans coffee 350 hospital dr bldg h macon, ga 31217 last inspection score: 88