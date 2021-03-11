Gambling bill voted down in state senate

Issues.

Tonight we're hearing from voters after alabama senators rejected a bill to give you a vote on a state lottery and casinos in alabama.

Waay31s sierra phillips spoke with people in guntersville and learned how they feel about the decision.

I spoke with a group of people here in guntersville who say they're disappointed by the state senate vote and hope alabama gets the chance to have a lottery again soon.

Nunez- "it would help revenue.

It would help our schools."

The dissapointment was echoed by state senator del marsh who pushed for the bill.

Del marsh- i think the people of alabama deserve the chance to vote on this issue they want to vote on this issue i don't want to say why my colleagues don't undertsand that it's pretty obvious marsh's gambling bill which would have also allowed a half dozen casinos including one in either dekalb or jackson county, fell two votes short of what was needed for approval.

In guntersville, sierra phillips waay31 news.

Marsh says there's still a chance that a lottery bill could be considered during this session of the legislature.

Governor kay ivey - who publicly supported the bill - released a statement after it was voted down.

It reads - in part - quote - "today's vote by the alabama senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right.

No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but i remain committed to giving the people of alabama the final