State mask mandate ends in one month

In exactly one month -- governor kay ivey intends on lifting the state's mask mandate.

But doctors warn -- that's still too soon.

"i think we are having success in controlling the virus, but it's too early."

The governor however made it clear the mandate is expiring april 9-th.

And with that announcement -- it seems as if more people are starting to feel more comfortable going out and about.

Waay31's megan reyna is live in downtown huntsville tonight after talking with businesses who saw a significant increase in traffic this past weekend, megan?

Here at melt -- i was told by the manager it started to look like a pre-pandemic crowd this past weekend.

People are starting to feel more comfortable eating out or grabbing a drink.

However -- businesses here are making it clear the mask mandate is still being enforced -- but the boost in business brings a real sense of financial relief.

Hurt says: "people we haven't seen in a year -- are coming out."

At melt -- throughout this pandemic -- it's constantly evolved to meet the needs and safety of its customers.

Manager jennifer hurt says in a month -- to expect more change... as the state-wide mask mandate is lifted.

She says customers won't be required to wear masks inside.

Hurt says:"the employees will have to still wear their masks and we will still continue to do all the habits that we've grown into doing since it started."

Down the street -- stella's elixir lounge has always had covid precautions in place.

The new downtown bar opened amid the pandemic.

But they plan to allow customers to choose whether or not to mask up.

However -- the same routine sanitary practices will be implemented.

Cody says:"for not only our guests help but our employees as well, so it's a really big factor to keep in consideration during the pandemic."

Since opening -- business has been steadily increasing.

Christopher says:"we've seen a lot more people relaxed and we're counting on that especially as the temperature goes up, for people to be a lot more comfortable.

So, we're expecting a huge turnout."

But huntsville hospital infectious disease specialist ali hassoun warns people not to let their guard down.

He believes april ninth is too soon to lift the mask mandate.

He says cases need to continue to decline and 60 to 70 percent of people should be vaccinated before lifting a mandate.

Hassoun says: "it's really, vaccinate, vaccinate people.

If we get to a level of vaccination where we have good immunity level, probably, yes we can think about the mask."

Both businesses are encouraging their employees to get vaccinated -- but not requiring it.

According to u-a-b about 8.5 percent of alabamians are fully vaccinated.

Live in hsv mr waay 31 news dr. hassoun added - this past week -- case numbers in our state have not declined but plateaued - which