Indiana Tech women set for fifth straight NAIA Tournament appearance

Hey good evening everyone... when it comes to women's college hoops... there may be no team more consistent as of late than indiana tech...the warriors have won three straight whac tourney titles... and are now set to make their fifth straight appearance in the naia national tournament...the warriors received the two seed in their pod... and they'll play rio grande friday for the right to play iwu on saturday...tech heads in to the tourney hot... they're riding a five game win streak...and while they know they have to go one day at a time..

This group is confident heading in... tip between tech and rio grande is set for 2-30 on friday