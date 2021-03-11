Funding for FWPD body cameras approved

- Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approved in Tuesday night's meeting to give $999,073.84 to the Fort Wayne Police Department to purchase 320 body cameras and all the equipment that goes along with it.

Fort wayne police officers will soon be outfitted with body cameras.

Good evening, i'm chris mullooly, thank you for joining us.

Tonight fort wayne city council approved buying body cameras for all of the city's uniformed police officers ... putting them ahead of their original schedule.

Fox 55's caleb saylor was at city council tonight and joins us live in downtown fort wayne with the latest on the body cam rollout tonight, fort wayne city council unanimously approved under a million dollars to buy three hundred and twenty body cameras and all the equipment that goes along with it.

A number of members of council commended fort wayne police chief steve reed on his efforts to fast track their implementation.

3 reed said he originally started the process of getting the officers body cameras back in 2019 and through negotiations, he was able to reduce the total price from around two million dollars to about nine hundred and ninety nine thousand dollars, which is why reed came back to council sooner than originally expected to ask for full funding of the body camera program.the conversation surrounding officers having body cameras was amplified after the protests in downtown fort wayne this past summer saw officers clash with protesters.

The issue of body cameras is one of the top priorities of the commission on police reform and racial justice that was created to address inequality issues in the city.i spoke with chief reed at tonight's meeting to see how the trial program went and asked questions about how the body cameras would work and when implementation policies will be released.

Chief reed says the body camera roll out will happen in small groups over the coming months and the policies for how they'll be used are currently undergoing final review and should be released within the next two months and in a statement this evening released by fort wayne mayor tom henry's office, henry says he's encouraged that city council passed the funding for the body cameras and says it's an important next step in efforts to provide the best public safety possible.in fort wayne, caleb saylor fox 55 news.