Butte County Board of Supervisors approves three important agenda items

The Butte County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning to discuss the ban on needle exchange or distribution programs, the PG&E Settlement Fund policy and homeless solutions for the city of Chico.

Wednesday.

Breaking news-- after a nearly 6 hour meeting& the butte county board of supervisors has voted to ban the establishment and operation of needle exchange or distribution programs in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Action news now spoke with butte county supervisor debra lucero about this ban.

She says these types of programs are run by the state's public health department and while it bans local authorized programs&it does not superceed state law.

"if the rapid spread of viral hepatitis or hiv or other potentially dangerous is detected, the state can come in and say, 'you will do this' and we will provide a provider to supply this."

The board also unanimously voted to approve the pg&e settlement fund policy and in a close 3-2 vote& the board agreed to commit up to 500,000 dollars from the anticipated coronavirus relief fund into the city of chico toward the homeless