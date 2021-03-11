It's Virtual Disability Services Day

Day.> today was disability services day at the state capitol.

Although they couldn't be together in person this year, the pandemic didn't stop advocates from meeting with legislators on zoom, kimt news 3's jeremy wall tells us more.

One of the advocates for disability services day was possabilities of southern minnesota.

It's executive director susan mackert tells me that this event is a way to bring attention to the issues faced by those with disabilities.

This is the most wonderful celebration that we have annually, normally in the capitol rotunda but its a day that we celebrate people with disabilities that we all come together to remind legislators and decsion makers that we are here.

The goal of disability services day is to promote awareness and share with minnesota legislators how the services they provide support people with disabilities and maximize their opportunities.

We need them to know that when decsions are made, you want to think about people with disabilties.

According to mackert, nine percent of people living in rochester have a disability.

There are individuals in pur community that need extra support or that need to be included in anything that involves our community.

Although they haven't had in center programs since the pandemic began, possabilities is still hoping people continue to connect with in the med city with those who have a disbality.

Mackert wants people to know that disability services day is also about