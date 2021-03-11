Real estate in North Mississippi

WTVA9News Wayne Hereford explains how real estate is being impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

In the wake of the pandemic, realtors in north mississippi say there are plenty of buyers but not enough houses for sale.

Wtva's wayne hereford joins us live with why one realtor says its tough to buy a house in our area right now.

Gena nolan says she has been in the real estate business for the going on ten years now.

She says in years past there would be perhaps 15- hundred homes for sale in our area but this year there are a lot less.

She says the pandemic does have something to do with it.

"are you interested in selling yours sir?

No sir i am not ."

Ronnie day lives in tupelo, he says he could probably sell his house right now.

But he's hot interested."

"we've been here for twenty five years its just handy to everything and we've got a lot of common area behind us that nobody is using."

Day is not the only homeowner not interested in selling right now.

Nolan is a local real estate broker and has 59 sales people working right now.

"you are saying that there are more buyers than there are houses."

"yes.

Right now still, we were facing the same thing last year in the middle of the pandemic .

There's just not enough houses on the market."

Nolan says there are a lot of approved buyers but few sellers.

She says the situation is something kind of new for our area.

There are a number reasons why she adds, including the coronavirus.

"probably that because the rates are so good.

Its a good time to buy .

So i guess if people had put it off in the past when they lowered the rates for the pandemic it made everybody go oh lets go buy a house .

And people were sitting at home looking at homes and things like that."

That."

Nolan said another problem is people in the area not being able to find a home even if they sell their own.

Reporting live in booneville wayne hereford wtva nine news.

