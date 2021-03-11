Teen Charged In Triple Stabbing

After a brutal assault in Lawrence County, a toddler and another child are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by a 13 year old relative.

The lawrence county sheriff's office says this is still a very active investigation.

People who live and work in the speake community told me the area is usually safe -- so they were surprised to hear of yesterday's stabbing.

Garrison "it's just a quiet, well put together community.

I mean it's always people helping people out here."

Cynthia garrison has worked in the speake community for years.

She says she's never felt unsafe in the area.

That's why she was shocked when she heard about the stabbing monday afternoon.

Garrison "nothing like this has ever happened out here."

The lawrence county sheriff's office says a 13 year old girl took a kitchen knife and stabbed a 53-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and an 18 month old baby.

Officials say she then tried to set the house on fire with cigarette butts.

Sanders "it's hard to understand."

Sheriff max sanders says they've never responded to anything like this since he's been in office.

Sanders "things like this shouldn't happen.

It's very unfortunate."

Oficials say the woman who was stabbed is now out of the hospital.

But both children are still recovering.

The 8-year-old girl suffered serious injuries -- but is expected to be okay.

Sheriff's investigators say the infant is still fighting for his life.

His current condition is unknown.

Investigators and people in the community say they hope they all fully recover in order to move on -- and go back to their quiet, peaceful lives.

Garrison "it's just a sad situation.

It's just heartbreaking to hear."

Officials say the victims and the suspect were all related -- but it's still unclear how.

That suspect is currently being held in a juvenile facility.

She's facing several assault and arson charges.

Because she is underage -- her name will not be released.

Reporting live in lawrence co.

Atp waay 31 news