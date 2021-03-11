Summer is approaching and Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is doing some remodeling as they prepare to enjoy the summer days ahead.
Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood preparing for the summer
- summer is approaching and - captain al's steak and- seafood is doing some remodelin- preparing to enjoy summer - days ahead.
- capitan al has a beach front- vision for his waterfront - restaurant.
The crew has built - brand new deck, put in white- sand- to provide the illusion of beac- and lounge chairs.
Captain- al, plans to create a summer- oasis on the property,- including adding a sand bar in- the water.
He hopes to beautify- gulfport and give resident and- visitors somewhere to - go and enjoy themselves.- - captain al, - "improve this beach and make it look more like a beach and offe- it to people, anyone- who has jet ski's boats, you ca- even swim up here if you'd like- to and kind of- hang out here on the beach.
And- then if they get hungry they ca- walk over to the- restaurant.
You know like whoa!- where did this come from?
We ar- - - in the process of doing these - piers and all that out here, so- if anybody does have a yacht or- a big boat- bigger than 40 foot or whatever- - - - we can accommodate them also."
Captain al's is hosting open in- person interviews for - - -