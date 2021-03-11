Spring Break Covid concerns

Local health officials are worried about a potential Covid spike from Spring Breakers, just as cases are declining.

Chattanooga's covid task force met today to discuss the concerns of a spike due to spring breakers.

Locally and statewide our covid case counts are continuing to decline as more vaccines become available.

Officials say even though our local university case counts are doing well, they want to remind students about the dangers of traveling right now.

"currently florida is the number one spot for spring break and is also the number one spot for covid variants within our country.

Some of these variants are more contagious than the original strains.

While younger adults may be able to experience covid with fewer risks their older loved ones may not be as fortunate."

Hamilton county health department has testing available mondays, tuesday & thursday through