Dodge Center fire under investigation

30s winds: wnw 10?

"* 25 mph breaking news out of dodge center, a house fire has put one man in the hospital.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon is live on the scene.

Anthony, what have you learned?

Amy?

"*?

"* it's was an intense situation here this afternoon.

The home suffered pretty significant damage.

You can see this side of the house is all burned.

Earlier today flames were coming right those windows.

A witness tells me his neighbor was trying to get his dog out of the house the door opened and must have made the flames go bigger and burnt his hands... his dog didn't make it... totally engulfed in flames... it was a bad deal... and that's about all i know i don't know how it happened or nothing.

Now the fire marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with kimt news 3 for more details as we learn more.

Live in dodge thanks anthony.

Coming up on kimt news 3 at 6, we'll have more on the neighbor's efforts to get the homeowner