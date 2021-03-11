Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Protest calling for boycott of Froogel’s after an incident involving alleged racial slur

Protesters are calling for a boycott of Froogel’s in Gulfport following an incident involving alleged racial slurs.

- - - protesters are calling for a- boycott of froogel's in - gulfport following an incident- involving - alleged racial slurs.

- the protesters are saying "don' shop where you are not- respected."

A gulfport woman claims that an- employee at froogel's - used the slur in a derogatory - context with her.

- she also says that she talked t- the manager and he laughed- at her.

- there is a facebook live video- circulating, that - shows the outside of froogel's- when the incident took- place.- the video has almost 3,000- shares.

- - "i wish the manager would have just done - his job and addressed the - situation a little different.

I- wish he would have had a little- concern for customers he sees - are loyal customers, i wish he- - - - wouldn't have said it.

I also - tried to contact corporate i- sent an email.

And as of today - have not heard- - - anything from them."

News 25 reached out to the stor- manager of froogel's and he - says he will not comment on the- situation at this

