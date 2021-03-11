Protest calling for boycott of Froogel’s after an incident involving alleged racial slur

Protesters are calling for a boycott of Froogel’s in Gulfport following an incident involving alleged racial slurs.
- the protesters are saying "don' shop where you are not- respected."
A gulfport woman claims that an- employee at froogel's - used the slur in a derogatory - context with her.
- she also says that she talked t- the manager and he laughed- at her.
- there is a facebook live video- circulating, that - shows the outside of froogel's- when the incident took- place.- the video has almost 3,000- shares.
- - "i wish the manager would have just done - his job and addressed the - situation a little different.
I- wish he would have had a little- concern for customers he sees - are loyal customers, i wish he- - - - wouldn't have said it.
I also - tried to contact corporate i- sent an email.
And as of today - have not heard- - - anything from them."
News 25 reached out to the stor- manager of froogel's and he - says he will not comment on the- situation at this