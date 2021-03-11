Teen Carjacked On Way To Get Driver's License

Breken Terry was in Greenville where a mom and her daughter were carjacked.

I'm here on county road 34 and this is where lonna crunk, her mom, and grandmother pulled up friday a little before 8 to see this house on fire.

They were on their way to get lonna's drivers liscense when she said we need to help and see whats going on so they did just that.

Lonna crunk- there was one lady there.

She was on the phone and it looked like she was the first one that seen it and so we were like we didn't want her to be alone and figure out what to do so we pulled over and just as soon as we pulled over a guy fell out of the window.

That man was william futrell- at this point lonna's mom, reanna, had gotten out of the car to see if anyone else was in the burning house.

That's when futrell walked over to the car where lonna and her grandmother were still inside.

Lonna crunk- he asked for me to get out of my car and he had his hands in his pockets and that kind of made me nervous.

Lonna and her grandmother got out of the car- that's when reanna said she went mama bear mode.

Reanna crunk- i went over and opened the passenger side door and i was like you are not taking my car.

I know now it could have ended so differently and i'm glad no one was hurt.

Futrell took off in lonna's first car.

Deputies said he lead them on a short chase down highway 72 then stopped and tried to run on foot.

That's when they nabbed him.

Lonna got her car back without a scratch on it.

Lonna- i was very shaken up but by that point i was more mad like come on this is my sixteenth birthday.

Lonna still went and got her liscense- but she's just thankful everyone was able to walk away from that sitaution.

Lonna- i really thought he was going to wreck it.

My mom looked at my life 360 and he got up to 108.

Futrell is still behind bars tonight facing a slew of theft and reckless endangerment charges.

Just today the state fire marshal's office ruled this house fire arson so he's under investigation for that too.

No one was currently living in this home.

The crunk family tells me they have one crazy story to tell the next generations.

Live in lauderdale co bt waay31.