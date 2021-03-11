Diamond Rio coming to Terre Haute

TV-10 is teaming up with Labor Link to bring the popular band to the Pepsi Stage at the Zorah Shrine Theater.

One woman's story.

///// t-v 10 and labor link are bringing more music to the pepsi stage.

Rondrell moore and ross rowling have the details.

Hey there, rondrell moore here and i've got some exciting news for you.

Some more great live music is coming to the wabash valley, to give us all the information organizer ross rowling is here to tell us about it.

Ross i can't wait so tell us what's happening?

Well rondrell, diamond rio country legends are coming to the zorah shrine theater on april 24th, this was a show that was supposed to happen in december as the final part of our concert series last year, we felt it was in the best interest obviously to move that until the situation was safer and we're ready to have the show april 24th here at the zorah shrine.

Alright fantastic, so the biggest question, how can people get tickets?

Well the best way to get tickets is to go to your local caseys general store.

We've partnered with our friends at casey's yet again, $25 tickets, they're discounted at casey's.

You can also find them on eventbrite.com and there are a select few available reserve tables also available on eventbrite, if you're a major diamond rio fan, you want a reserved spot on the floor, hop on eventbrite and get a table.

Diamond rio such a great great group, talk about some of their best songs.

Meet in the middle is obviously the first hit single, that was number 1.

19 top 10's in their career so it will be a night full of hits.

Also have some local talent opening for them.

Dylan raymond from right dylan raymond for them.

Talent opening for them.

Dylan raymond from right here in terre haute and then a young lady kasey burton from crawfordsville.

So we're excited to have them doing acoustic sets as well.

It will be a fun fun show for everybody and we're glad to have it and some entertainment back in town.

Alright and you want to find all that information again you can go to our website at wthitv.com, also casey's general store.

