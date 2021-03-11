Busy year expected for new Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

Officials are beginning to lay out their 2021 plan for the newly renovated Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.

That's thanks in part to the hiring of a new events and promotions director.

News 18's joe paul is live at the fairgrounds this afternoon with an update.

The pandemic threw a wrench in a lot of the events planned for the fairgrounds last year.

But there's already been huge interest this year for the new 125-thousand-square- foot coliseum and other rentable spaces at the fairgrounds.

I spoke today with emily gray.

She's the new events and promotions director for the fairgrounds.

She's already making tentative reservations pending the fairgrounds' june completion date.

And gray says she's keeping the pandemic in mind moving forward.

Some planners are even considering drive-through events.

That's because the coliseum can fit vehicles as big as a semi-truck.

We have a lot of people that we've had before at the fairgrounds that want to continue with us, which is really exciting, and then we also have some new clients that are coming in, they've just heard abouthe new facility and their event is maybe looking for something bigger.

A lot of the major work is done here.

The buildings are up, the bleachers are in and the duct work and floors are being finished.

But there's still some paving and landscaping left to do this spring and summer.

The first event at the new fairgrounds will be the tippecanoe county fair.

It was unfortunately canceled last year but officials are excited to bring it back for the 150th year at this location.

Reporting live in tippecanoe county, joe paul, news 18.