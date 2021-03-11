5pm Bad Gas 03.09.2021

NOW ONE KENTUCKY MAN IS WARNING YOU TO PAY CLOSER ATTENTION AFTER HE UNKNOWINGLY FILLED UP WITH

You stop at the gas station you probably don't think twice about filling up...but now one kentucky man is warning you to pay closer attention after he unknowingly filled up with bad gasoline.

Abc 36's monica harkins shares his story along with advice for what to do if it happens to you.

### "car starting sound."

"melvin rodriguez: i'm 45, years old.

I've been driving since i was 16 and i never had bad gas in my vehicle."

Like many drivers...melvin rodriguez says he's never second guessed refilling his gasoline tank...until the end of janurary when he stopped in prestonsburg for gas only to find himself stuck on the side of the road two miles later.

Rodriguez:"it shuts shuts off on me."

After he towed it to the nearest dealership....it was only then a mechanic told him there was faulty gasoline in his car... add together two different inspections and he's facing around $4000 in repairs and fees...all for a $30 tank of gas...and he says there's still a sense of risk continuing to drive.

"rodriguez: it's horrible, it's horrible, because i have to have confidence in the vehicle i'm driving.

" while this isn't the exact gas station rodriguez was at....sean southard with the kentucky department of agriculture says it could happen to any gas station for various reasons...and likely it's weather related.

Southard: "it could be that there's been a leak or there's been heavy rain or flooding that has occurred an area of the state," unfortunately...so uthard says there's not much you can do to prevent this from happening but it's important to make a claim when it does so it can get fixed... "southard: we do really rely upon our constituents of consumers to let us know when there's a problem," rodriguez's claim confirmed......the gas station received a $700 fine and was shut down for about a month while it was repaired...southard says it reopened friday.

But what about the costs for rodriguez?...southa rd says all the department of ag can do is regulate.

Rodriguez: "so at this point, i'm not sure what else to do i might have to contact an attorney to see what options i have."

In lexington,