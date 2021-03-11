5pm UK Test-Optional Policy Extended 03.09.2021

THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY WILL CONTINUE TO ALLOW STUDENTS TO APPLY TO WITHOUT SUBMITTING STANDARDIZED TEST SCORES.

the university of kentucky will continue to allow students to apply to without submitting standardized test scores. the school suspended the requirement last year as a way to help high school students who couldn't take the a-c-t or s-a-t or had their education disrupted because of the pandemic.

The test-optional pilot program is expected to go through the 24-25 school year.

The university says it will monitor students to see how they perform to determine if the policy will become permanent.