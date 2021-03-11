FBI investigation underway at house in Arab

Details.

We now turn our attention to breaking news out of marshall county.

Right now -- f-b-i agents are at a home on brashiers chapel road in arab.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the scene.

Sierra -- what do we know so far?

An f-b-i representative tells me they're here as apart of an ongoing investigation but says they can't tell me anything other than that.

I spent time talking with neighbors who say they saw police and f-b-i get here as early as 9:30 this morning.

They tell me this area is quiet and this investigation comes as a big surprise.

Neighbors say a family lives here.

I've seen f-b-i agents load boxes into their van.

One neighbor tells me he saw as many as 11 law enforcement vehicles outside the home at one point this morning.

Reporting live in arab sierra phillips waay31 news.