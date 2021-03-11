13-year-old charged with assault, arson in Lawrence County

For najahe sherman.

We want to begin with the breaking news out of lawrence county.

A 13-year-old girl is charged with arson and 3 counts of assault after attacking her siblings with a knife in speake.

That's about 10-miles from moulton.

Right now -- we know 2 children are in the hospital -- one with life threatening injuries.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz has been at the scene all day.

He has more details on the case and the victims. a neighbor tells me this house at 6200 county road 203 was "swarmed" with police yesterday around 4:30.

The lawrence county sheriff's office says an eightteen-month old, an eight-year old, and a 53 year old all suffered injuries from a knife attack.

They say all of the victims and the teenage suspect are related.

The sheriff's office also confirmed multiple fires were set by the teen inside the trailer home.

The 18-month old has life threatening injuries.

Her condition is unknown.

Right now, the eight-year-old is in serious condition.

They're both in a birmingham children's hospital after being transported monday night by helicopter.

The 53-year-old female victim was transported by ambulance to huntsville hospital and was later released.

This house is right near where county roads 81, 203 and 205 all meet, not far from the jesse owens museum.

In speake, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.