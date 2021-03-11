Healthy Living: Returning to fitness routines means going back to basics

If you plan on returning to the gym now that they are allowed to reopen with capacity limits in many Oregon counties, experts say you should plan on easing yourself back into your routine.

If you're getting back into an exercise routine-- experts say you should take it slow."

Oregon medical group physician's assistant laurel stiedeman says many of her patients are ready to get thier sweat on.

"i've been seeing a lot of patients who are interested in trying to lose their 'covid-19' that we've all started to put on over the past year."

Stiedeman says theres no shame in going back to basics... if you used to run a few miles-- maybe start with just a few laps.

"just because you're starting behind where you were when the pandemic started a year ago doesn't mean you won't get there or find new goals."

Take extra time to stretch and warm up-- keeping in mind that you may not be as flexible as you once were.

"our bodies have changed.

Our muscles and fat ratios and where all of that is distributed has moved around.

So when you move your body it will probably move differently than it did before."

And remember-- if an exercise hurts a lot or makes you limp... it's time to take a step back.

"making sure we are being mindful of good pain that means, yes we're working our muscles and making them stronger vs.

Bad pain which tends to happen in joints and things like that."

"if ongoing pandemic precautions at the gym aren't your style-- do what makes you feel comfortable.

So if you got into a pandemic home fitness routine that suits you well-- keep it up.

