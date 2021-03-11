Roots Restaurant Finally Open, Sneak Peak Of Their First Day

So.

Yeah.

Way got through it pretty good, but we, you know, we saw some areas that we can improve on which we'll.

Implement in tow tonight's service.

Went where what i grew up on and what kind of shaped and made me as a chef, so i wanted the get back down to the roots of it, you know?

The they travel.

Gratton was the most popular for never turn it worked out well.

We have eaten crawfish.

Every day for the past two weeks.

On friday and saturday.

We're open from 4 to 11.

Mar locations at 3 $29 drive, where the old cafe 3 to 9 used to be.

The comedian and hopefully creating this flagship that well, you know whenever people have family from in town or something, they can bring him.

Over there and really show off the cuisine of