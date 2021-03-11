Memorial distributes first-round COVID-19 vaccines in Diamondhead

Hundreds are on schedule to receive their COVID vaccine in Diamondhead today.

- - hundreds are on schedule to - receive their covid vaccine in- diamondhead today.- the vaccine distribution is - happening at diamondhead city - hall, courtesy of memorial- medical staff.- all those in attendance are - receiving their first dose of - the - pfizer vaccine.

- director of clinic operations - - - - troy pepperman says the turnout- and experience has been - exceptional.- memorial expects to administer- anywhere from - 400 to 600 shots during today's- distribution.

- - "i've been working these- since the first one.

It's great- to see the people come in.- they're - excited.

Some of them are a - little nervous about it.

They"- - - jaylon- jaylon- cont vo - everyone who received their - first vaccine dose is already - scheduled to come back march- 30th for