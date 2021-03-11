KY Idol Contestants 3/9/2021

Two of the three Kentuckian American Idol contestants Alex Miller and Alyssa Wray perform a duet of My Old Kentucky Home.

C1 3 one of the reasons it has been so good is because we've got some kentucky representation!

We've been following the stories of three different kentuckians on this season of american idol.

Alex miller is a 17 year old country singer from lancaster.

He's already punched his ticket to hollywood.

As has alyssa wray from perryville!

She got some love from judge lionel ritchie during her performance because he loved what she did in her audition.

Now the two kentucky musicians have teamed up for a duet that will screams kentucky!

They both performed my old kentucky home on their social media accounts!

Take a listen.

Music: my old kentucky home alyssa wray posted on her twitter thanking american idol for bringing two kentuckians together for a great friendship!

They both are heading to hollywood for live performances.

We'll be following along.

