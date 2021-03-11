Suspect arrested after police investigate shots fired

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Cottages of Lindberg Apartment Complex at 4:48 a.m.
This morning.
Deputies were called to the 23-hundred block of lucia lane at 4:48 this morning.
That's in the cottages of lindberg apartment complex.
Shots continued when deputies got there.
Police arrested 24- year-old austin celestin for firing multiple times into a field north of the complex.
Deputies found two handguns and illegal prescription drugs in his apartment.
He's charged with criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct and possesion of a controlled substance.
Celestin is being held in the tippecanoe county jail.
No one was hurt.
