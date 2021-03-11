Nascentia Health buying Beeches property

Nascentia Health plans to buy the 50-acre Beeches property in Rome for a multi-use developments and senior living community.

Beeches property in rome.

The beeches shut down at the end of 2018.

The prospective buyer is nascentia health..which is based in syracuse.

Nascentia health is a home and community based healthcare system that operates throughout 48 counties in upstate new york.

Nascentia president and c-e-o kate rolf says nascentia is currently under contract to buy the massive 50 acre property on turin road.

There are several businesses that lease space and operate on the property...including nascentia itself.

The plan is to allow those exisitig businesses to continue operating.

Nascentia hopes to close on on the purchase by the middle of april, and begin development immediately.

They want to renovate the inn and make it an independent living center...but also build single family homes on the property for seniors looking to downsize.

And finally, they want to renovate the beeches mansion which has been used as a wedding venue in the past to lease that out for similar gatherings and meetings in the future.

Tc : 02:13 - 02:43 "have a lot of walkable land for trails for a great exercise.

And making the current mansion house into an area that can be used for a lot of different usages for those that live on the property as well as renoavet much of it so it can still be used as community events and anyone that wasnts to utilize it for meetings and other venues."

The complex has been owned and operated by the destito family since 1949.

The destito family released a statement saying quote...."we have explored many options and proposals for the reuse of this iconic property, hoping to find one that would have the resources and vision to keep it in its entirety, develop something that would benefit the community, and keep its history and beauty intact.

It was with nascentia we found this great combination."

