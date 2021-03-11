Jack Harlow Donates to KY HBCU'S

A rapper from louisville is giving a big gift to kentucky's historically black colleges.

Jack harlow is gifting $500 thousand dollars to kentucky state university in frankfort and simmons college in louisville..

it comes after harlow and migos member quavo won bleacher reports 'open run basketball game' saturday against rappers two chainz and lil baby..

Kentucky state university's president m.

Christopher brown the second says this donation will help allow students to attend k-state..

He praised harlows decision and says he hopes this will inspire other young artists to use their celebrity to make the world a better place.

L3: talkers white m.

Christopher brown ii kentucky state university president "theres a fine line between charity and philanthropy and i believe these are philanthropic gifts that align to the kind of world that he would like to build and as a native of the commonwealth the kind of state he wants kentucky to be" brown added the donation raises new conversations in the commonwealth about donating to higher education and