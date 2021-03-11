Paradise council looking at ordinance requiring utility poles go underground

An ordinance that would require all future overhead utility poles to be put underground could soon become a reality when the Paradise town council votes on Tuesday.

The town wants the council to adopt an ordinance that would require all future overhead poles to be put underground.

If the ordinance passes - all new utility poles would be banned - beginning this july.

This also applies to temporary infrastructure built after the camp fire.

The poles would have to be taken down no longer than november 8th 2025.

Action news now spoke with a camp fire survivor who says she supports this idea so fires can't be easily sparked by poles.

"if they're going to force one they should all be underground.

Its pretty tough to do that in the town of paradise, because of the topographical layout of paradise.

Its not your typical subdivision."

Pg&e has already been drilling holes and digging to put those power lines underground.

So far the utility has installed 48 miles of underground work.

