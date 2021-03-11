The Dairy Alliance's Nutritionist, Tracey True, talks about MyPlate.gov, personalizing your plate and how everyone is different so it's a good idea to work with a Registered Dietitian.

Welcome back!!

How's everyone doing with those new years resolutions?

Not good... not to worry you can get back on track..

March is national nutrition month... and we've got tracey true -- a registered dietitian with the dairy alliance -- joining us by phone with some tips on how you can "personalize your plate" ..

Gdk fs phoner:national nutrition month traceytrue.jpg tracey true, rdn, ld manager of food and nutrit ... tell us more about 'my plate'..

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate myplatewhite0.jpg "plant-based" is a popular way to c1 3 personalize your plate right now..

Can you tell us more about that?

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate plant-based blueberry flax overnight oats.png kids can be tough critics!

How should we personalize their c1 3 plates?

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate for kids boy-pouring-m ilk-into-breakfast-cereals-... in-kitchen-97363613.jpg more info?

Gdk fs txt quote:the bottom line source: the dairy alliance ..

Everyone is different!

..

..

Work with a re ... c1 3 you don't always their food so usually round out her dairy intake with younger that low in sugar or on she frenkel line no bolder in the morning on appealable or where they the string cheese you gentiles.

He there overnight else to do a baton of really good recipes actually on the web right working people there you on the red one of often met for theory and yet they give you a good idea or how to get more of those healthy food in your diet treece.

Thank you as always com on as you like to learn some also always been an amazing tim weekly angle you will itc thank you so much for taking