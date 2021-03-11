GDK test to post

C1 3 alyssa andrews nam we are going to set the clocks in our forward this weekend some freak event on saturday night.

Don't forget to do that the official start to the spring season just 11 days away.

We are almost done with this winter season is an interesting thing though i'm to look at it a beaded fun to go back in college climate data fo this winter.

In particular, just because it was so cold right there through february and then the very tail end of it has bee warm and temperatures well abov normal normal highs and lows.

The normal ups and downs that w come straightaway from the normal temperature very rarely are we right there on par with normal but just that last 30 years of information from what's normal or average from the heimlich temperatures.

We look at so and again we talked out to the lives that information for you.

We talked about in the month of may this year were in at a new decade of climate information drop off the old decades that happens every 10 years.

We do that right now on the satellite in radar looking at clear skies.

We've got a lot of sunshine out there but clouds coming in off to the west can be approaching quickly and giving us partly cloudy skies into the afternoon but still looks great died on the richmond camera for the first test camp where temperatures are c1 3 we started to show off at 500 richmond and our already to 52 so it is already in warm outside.

We got temperatures in the mid-60s headed our way with a mix of sunshiny clouds and continues to get warmer by the end of the week.

I love another warm temperature, short recover is not ridiculous of of a global pandemic a ball remains focused on handing hiv here in kentucky providing housing opportunities for the medically vulnerable results about the continued wor they're doing is executive director john parker, john walking the show goes live chat with you little good are you doing doing good for sure he ha 2020 was an unprecedented year for so many ... everything worked out for you all people going actually thought of "people are the tabl how i know you vulnerable you go number one thought people without ability to i want to shut up you are 20 all the restriction recently changed at work here at this point into 20 into 2021.

How are things looking for this year how things are shaping up.

When we get back to normal with you guys with al the service that you're still providing only winter on you long for a group on the court held the amount of ... johnny mentioned testing hiv testing and something that when you come in child is to talk th salon's of that he is doing to really allow in and reach the community and say come to us come get those tests and let's get to know the warmer weather because were about our out-of- c1 3 good ... people don't really need to learn that you guys are you outreach effort and pain often and more people know what is no longer of people who a arm more are getting the word out to available will work john keep up the pressure used to buy to update us.

Keep it up so much easier process.

He tells her went to on a website@ett.com march is national nutrition month from a dietitian who shared simple ways you can up your health was mac pro nomo latest change from applewhite z4z48y8y zsz z1j1j0z y4y4sy8ysy y y1j1j0y0y c1 3 ?adlib on full wx thanks alyssa............ in the midst of a global pandemic, avol remains focused on ending in the midst of a global pandemic, avol remains focused on ending hiv in kentucky and providing housing opportunities for the medically vulnerable.

Here to tell us about the continued work they're doing is executive director jon parker.

Welcome to the show!

2020 was an unprecedented year for so many, how did everything work out for avol?

How would you describe avol's mission and your work in the community?

How do things look for 2021?

Will things get back to normal for avol?

What exciting new projects will avol be rolling out in 2021?

Where can people go to learn more about avol, its services, news and events?

Coming up: march is national nutrition month -- we'll hear from a dietitian whose sharing a few simple ways you can upp your health..

Plus: i-mac pro -- no mo'!

The latest change from apple's lineup..

In consumer news..

Gdk fs img txt bullets:no free sleeping bag coats for the homeless versailles - woodford county sleeping ... jamie clark: hi,it's jamie clark was synergy home and today we're talking about radonmitigation.

Now consumers in lexington have gotten a lot more aware of radon inthe last several years, because when people are going throutetransacn central kentucky a needs to be mitigated.thenumber two cause og n level in yourhome of at least ng a pack ofcigarettes a daysted and if necessary, mitigated.

No if you already have a rathings that's a monotube a ground.

We always want tosee th an thatke r system'ted in a radon test, we're typicial for $75.

Lr houynergyhome.

Com.

Welcome back!

In co..

New numbee tran- show ion people passed through airport security checkpoints sunday.

T in march as students acs believe more people may feel comfor.

The major airlines are may be star once considered apple's most- powerful computer...is soon to be no more... the company is discontinuing its i- mac pro.

The tech giant says it will not be available once existing inventory runs out..

Apple released the i-mac pro in 2017..

At the time-- the all- in-one computer featured advanced technology for graphics artists... but the computer has not been updated in a few years.

Apple says their tower computer-- the mac pro-- now exceeds the capabilities of the i-mac pro.

If you're getting hounded by robocalls - you're not alone.

According to new data from you-mail... americans received more than 4-point-6 billion robocalls in february, up 15- percent compared to january..

Youmail tracks robocall traffic across the united states.

About 159-point-1 million robocalls were placed each day last month.

The latest report noted scam and telemarketing calls accounted for about 60-percent of last month's robocall volume.

The leading illegal types of robocalls involved car warranties and health-related scams. up next: how you can personalize your plate -- during national nutrition month!

We'll hear from the dairy alliance on a few small changes you can make..

Plus in entertainment news: the latest on the royal fallout..

Just how many people tuned in -- to watch the royal interview with oprah over the weekend... no read, do not us the sound c1 3 welcome back!!

How's everyone doing with those new years resolutions?

Not good... not to worry you can get back on track..

March is national nutrition month... and we've got tracey true -- a registered dietitian with the dairy alliance -- joining us by phone with some tips on how you can "personalize your plate" ..

Gdk fs phoner:national nutrition month traceytrue.jpg tracey true, rdn, ld manager of food and nutrit ... tell us more about 'my plate'..

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate myplatewhite0.jpg "plant-based" is a popular way to c1 3 personalize your plate right now..

Can you tell us more about that?

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate plant-based blueberry flax overnight oats.png kids can be tough critics!

How should we personalize their c1 3 plates?

Gdk fs img ctr:personalize your plate for kids boy-pouring-m ilk-into-breakfast-cereals-... in-kitchen-97363613.jpg more info?

Gdk fs txt quote:the bottom line source: the dairy alliance ..

Everyone is different!

..

..

Work with a re ... c1 3 you don't always their food so usually round out her dairy intake with younger that low in sugar or on she frenkel line no bolder in the morning on appealable or where they the string cheese you gentiles.

He there overnight else to do a baton of really good recipes actually on the web right working people there you on the red one of often met for theory and yet they give you a good idea or how to get more of those healthy food in your diet treece.

Thank you as always com on as you like to learn some also always been an amazing tim weekly angle you will itc thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us.

We appreciate the great day to timeouts we learn right the chart all italy's every time.

Fruits and veggies of you on really bad about this going like three quarters meet and