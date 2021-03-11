Local mayors prepare for March Madness

Local leaders are excited for the upcoming March Madness tournament

Just a little over a week away.

News 18's cody melin joins us this morning.

He met with a few local leaders looking forward to the fun.

Good morning, cody.

A very good morning to you, marlee.

I haven't gotten the chance to fill out my bracket yet, but i did get a chance to sit down with both leaders here in the greater lafayette area.

As you could imagine, they're pretty excited.

As news 18 has previously reported, some of the games will be hosted right here in west lafayette.

With the excitement of basketball in the area comes a slight worry about the event becoming a super spreader event.

Lafayette mayor tony roswarski and west lafayette mayor john dennis both told me they are keeping the pandemic in mind when it comes to preparing for the event.

Proper social distancing and mask wearing will need to be a community-wide effort to help prevent covid-19 transmission.

But despite the virus, the event will serve as a highlight for residents and tourists.

Both mayors said having a national event in town will be a boost for local business.

Dennis: "people will get out.

Hopefully, we'll have great weather.

They'll walk around both downtown lafayette and downtown west lafayette.

They'll see some of the sights.

They'll get to explore purdue university and we'll have some great competition."

Roswarski: "you have to believe it's going to be some kind of impact.

Anything right now, like i said, certainly is warranted."

That's not the only thing the mayors agree on.

When asked about their favorite part of tournament coming to town, both said they have a personal love of the game of basketball.

Coming up in the next half hour, i'll have a more in-depth breakdown of both of my interviews.

In studio this morning, cody melin news 18.