Titans Trading Isaiah Wilson

Sunday, March 14, 2021

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Embattled titans career appears to be over.

Tennessee reportedly will trade their 20-20 first round draft pick.

The titans will trade the offensive lineman to the miami dolphins.

It looks like tennessee just wants to get rid of wilson when you look at the trade.

The titans are giving up wilson and a future seventh round selection to miami in exchange for a seventh round pick this year.

Wilson had several off the field issues and played only four snaps last year.

