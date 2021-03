Kumbh Mela: CM Tirath Rawat shower flower petals on devotees at Har Ki Pauri

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat showered flower petals on devotees at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on March 11.

He showered petals on devotees on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri during shahi snan at Kumbh Mela.

CM Rawat also inspected the overall arrangements of Kumbh Mela 2021.