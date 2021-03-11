Transylvania Women's Basketball claims third-straight HCAC title, Men fall to Franklin College

(Transy Athletics) – Madison Kellione scored a career-high 26 points on the season's brightest stage to lead the Transylvania women's basketball team to its third straight conference tournament championship on Wednesday evening, defeating the Hanover College Panthers, 69-65 in the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Game at the Beck Center.

For an h-c- a-c tournament titles.

Women first against hanover.

Zenoviah walker flips it to madison kelly-inn.

She drills the three.

She had a game-high 26.

We're tied at 60.

52 seconds left.

Hanover's savannah courtney in transition.

She takes it all the way to the bucket.

Hanover up 1.

41 seconds to go kelly-inn again.

This time in the paint...trying to find room.

And she does...she scores.

Transy up 66 to 65.

Free throws down the stretch seals it for the pioneers.

They beat hanover 69 to 65.

For the third- straight season...the transylavnia women's basketball team are your h-c- a-c champs.

Now it's the men's turn...taking on franklin college.

Michael jefferson drives...spins...some how gets the bucket.

And one.

He led the pioneers with 15 points.

Zach larrimore in the post.

Fall away jumper falls.

Transy trying to battle back.

Larrimore again.

Creating space.

Step back...good.

Jefferson ahead to larrimore wide open for three.

Bottoms. cuts franklin's lead to 7.

Franklin would follow that with a four-point play.

Every time transy would come back...franklin would go on a run.

Transy loses this one 73 to