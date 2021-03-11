Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Saints release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Saints release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders
Saints release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

After just one year with the team, the New Orleans Saints are releasing veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

- after just one year with the- team... the new orleans saints- are releasing veteran wide- receiver emmanuel - sanders.- the 34-year-old confirmed his - free agency on instagram, - earlier today... while also - apologizing... for not bringing- a - super bowl to new orleans.- sanders caught 61 passes for 72- yards and 5 touchdowns, - during the reagular season... - - - - and tacked on an additional 51- yards, in the post-season.- sanders was set to make - 8-million, in 20-21... 2-millio- of which was- - guaranteed.

- with the release... the saints- will save at least 4-million, - against

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like