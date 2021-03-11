RPL launches library express service

Community members will be able to browse or borrow books or use the Internet at the library Thursday-Sunday.

Rochester public library is launching a new service.

Kimt news 3's mary peters tells us about library express.

Starting tomorrow, community members will be able to browse and borrow books or use the internet here at the public library.

This sevice will be available each thursday through sunday.

Due to covid?

"*19, there were still be limitations.

Rochester public library says visitors will get thirty minutes in the library.

The short time limits will allow the library to manage building capacity.

During the 30 minutes ?

"* visitors can tae a look at the books available, check books out, or use the internet.

The walk up windows and virtual assistance will still be available.

It's completely different.

There are no tables or chairs.

None of those places that encourage gathering because that's not safe to do right now.

But borrowing, browsing, using the internet... those are all things we feel we can offer safely.

This service will be available from 10 a.m.

Until 6 p.m.

In rochester, activities that do not allow for social distancing will not be available during the library express ?

"* that includes use of play areas, toys, the