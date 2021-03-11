Two more police reform plans approved as April deadline approaches

The City of Rome also approved a reform plan for its police department.

The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted unanimously to adopt a police reform plan for the Oneida County Sheriff's office.

The reforms were required by governor cuomo following the death of george floyd at the hands of minneapolis police officers.

Nation wide violence and protests led to the governor issuing an executive order requiring the changes in order for communities to continue receiving state aid.

This afternoon the oneida county board of legislators voted unanimously to adopt the reform plan for the oneida county sheriff's office.

The plan was drafted by a 13 member committee that included sheriff rob maciol.

The district attorney and public defender's office, as well as nonprofit and faith based community groups.

The adopted plan focuses on training, transparency, and community policing.

"we already meet, and in most cases exceed the standards set forth by the governor's own division of criminal justice services.

No one is perfect, there's lots of room for improvement no matter what we're talking about.

Some of the things we focused on in our reform include community affairs.

We want to continue to expand on our relationship with the community."

And at tonight's rome common council meeting, members there also voted unanimously to approve a reform plan for the rome police department.

The plan calls for modernizing policing strategies and procedures as well as increasing transparency within the police department.

The rome police department is in the process of purchasing body cameras for their officers as part of that measure.

The body cameras would be used in addition to dash cameras that are already mounted in police vehicles.

