Well katie and george... rochester has a road repair problem.

The city says it spends about 9?

"* million?

"* dollars yearly on fixing med city streets... but is still facing an annual shortfall of 23?

"*million dollars in order o meet repair needs over the next 50?

"*years.

That presentsa looming financial challenge... one officials are hoping to chip away at with the help of this bill in the state legislature.

The bill would allow cities to create so?

"* called street improvement districts.

Officials would be able to impose fees on properties within the districts... going exclusively toward financing street improvement and maintenance.

Today rochester mayor kim norton testified in favor of the bill on behalf of the league of minnesota cities... which represents 835 of minnesota's 853 cities.

Mayor norton says the process of creating a street improvement district would be transparent... and require ample public input.

"the bill requires a robust and transparent process, including public hearings and notice to property owners.

The process will ensure local elected officials will hear the concerns of impacted property owners before making the decision about whether to create a street improvement district."

Mayor norton adds other fundraising options... such as increasing the tax levy... would place a heavy burden on rochester residents.

The city also wants to transition away from assessments... which staff say can impact property owners and businesses inequitably.

The city of rochester says it oversees more than 100 miles of streets