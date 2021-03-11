Indiana Tech men set for fourth straight trip to NAIA Tournament

Hey good evening everyone... well it is officially tourney time for the n-a-i-a.... the league's national tournament begins on friday...and for the fourth straight year, the indiana tech men will be making an appearance...in this year's tourney... the whac champs drew the three seed and will face second seeded olivet nazarene for the right to play marian on saturday...the warriors feel like they match up with both o-n-u and marian well based on size and athleticism...and they head in confident..

Tech's won five straight... but they know they have to earn another day if they wanna make it to saturday... tip between tech and olivet nazarene is set for 4 p-m on friday....