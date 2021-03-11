Football All-Stars

Skip to main content
Two locals players selected to IFCA North/South All-Star game

Anounced on april 1st.... two local high school players have been selected to play in this years prestigious indiana football coaches association north-south all-star game... washington's trey reed and northview's illias gordon will represent the south all-star team... reed, who's a indiana state baseball signee this past became the first washington football player to ever rush and pass for a thousand yards in the same season..... as for illias gordon he was a force on both sides of the ball for northview.....catching five touchdowns and recording six and a half sacks... gordon is just the third northview player ever selected to this game... which will take place in july...that does

