Football All-Stars

Anounced on april 1st.... two local high school players have been selected to play in this years prestigious indiana football coaches association north-south all-star game... washington's trey reed and northview's illias gordon will represent the south all-star team... reed, who's a indiana state baseball signee this past became the first washington football player to ever rush and pass for a thousand yards in the same season..... as for illias gordon he was a force on both sides of the ball for northview.....catching five touchdowns and recording six and a half sacks... gordon is just the third northview player ever selected to this game... which will take place in july...that does