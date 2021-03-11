Indiana reports 863 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 120 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

And huntington.

And a look at covid numbers in the state.eight hundred 63 new positive cases in indiana.

The total is now over six hundred 69 thousand.16 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand three hundred 50.the 7 day positivity rate is three point one percent.

Around our area...adams adds 10 cases.allen adds 68 cases.dekalb adds five cases and one death.huntington adds seven.

Paulding adds six cases.steuben adds four cases.

Wells adds seven cases.whitley adds seven