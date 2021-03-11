Sullivan transfers

Resource protocol .... the sullivan boys basketball team returns back to action saturday....they face connersville in the second semifinal at the 3a washington regional... the arrows will be trying to win their first regional championship since 2001... two guys they'll be relying on are guard braden flanagan and big man jackson hills... these two transferred from illinois schools when their season was postponed so the could play this year and i don't fault either one at all for making the move... flanagan and hills have been big contributors for the 21-3 arrows and were key in them winning sectionals... both guys say they really appreciate everyone at sullivan for making their transition so smooth...