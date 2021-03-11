Water Bill Help

We told you about Amy Smith who faces a $300 water bill while on disability.

Chattanooga woman on disability benefits facing a $300 dollar sewer bill.

Her story got a lot of attention, and now city officials are stepping in to help.

Today, councilman anthony byrd visited the home of mrs. smith to discuss her billing issues in an attempt to get the problem sorted out.

Byrd says that he was contacted regarding smith's bills and that as her as councilman, he wanted to see what he could do to help.

"today i met a wonderful lady, miss amy, and we're going to work things out for her sewer bill.

We're going to see what we can do to see if the water company can either wave these fees for her because they weren't supposed to be on her and if we come to find out they were supposed to be on her, then i know i have several people in the city that said they were going to help me pay the bills off for her."

Byrd says that he plans on making calls to the water company on smith's