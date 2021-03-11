Margaritaville Resort reopens in Biloxi after closing due to Zeta

One well known resort, Margaritaville in Biloxi, has reopened their doors.

its been closed since october - after sustaining damages from - hurricane zeta.

- quick!!

- - hurricane zeta hit our- mississippi gulf coast...as you- can recall the shoreline along- hwy 90 looked like a battle - zone.

- margaritaville fought the odds- and opened quicker than - originally anticipated.

They- suffered water damage on their- ground floor and and exterior - damage from zeta's winds.

- "it's been a very long past few month severe been working very- hard to make this - company something were proud of- i'm very happy to see all of- this hard would come into - fruition" the property not only received - fresh coat of paint and - new carpet but the addition of- 80 more arcade games, new - family suites and a pizzeria- that'll be quick and easy for - guests so - they can get back to gaming.

.- "i've been her for two year and it's been an adventure with the- covid shutdown and- the hurricanes down each time w- come back bigger and better" "we were able to give this entire property a face lift and- also put things in place that - - - - will be used for phase two of - our expansion."

Now that margaritaville is- reopened the developers are - putting their focus back into - phase 2 of their expansion- that'll - include an outdoor amusement- center and- parking garage.

- "we are lucky enough to have leadership that are not only- dreamers but doers- and their number one goal is to- make the mississippii gulfcoast- - - - a destination location, a place- where you'll want to be."

