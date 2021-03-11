Margaritaville Resort reopens in Biloxi after closing due to Zeta

One well known resort, Margaritaville in Biloxi, has reopened their doors.
It’s been closed since October after sustaining damages from Hurricane Zeta.
- one well known resort,- margaritaville in biloxi- reopened- their doors.- its been closed since october - after sustaining damages from - hurricane zeta.
- news 25's lorraine weiskopf has- more on the - renovations and improvements.
- quick!!
- - hurricane zeta hit our- mississippi gulf coast...as you- can recall the shoreline along- hwy 90 looked like a battle - zone.
- margaritaville fought the odds- and opened quicker than - originally anticipated.
They- suffered water damage on their- ground floor and and exterior - damage from zeta's winds.
- "it's been a very long past few month severe been working very- hard to make this - company something were proud of- i'm very happy to see all of- this hard would come into - fruition" the property not only received - fresh coat of paint and - new carpet but the addition of- 80 more arcade games, new - family suites and a pizzeria- that'll be quick and easy for - guests so - they can get back to gaming.
.- "i've been her for two year and it's been an adventure with the- covid shutdown and- the hurricanes down each time w- come back bigger and better" "we were able to give this entire property a face lift and- also put things in place that - - - - will be used for phase two of - our expansion."
Now that margaritaville is- reopened the developers are - putting their focus back into - phase 2 of their expansion- that'll - include an outdoor amusement- center and- parking garage.
- "we are lucky enough to have leadership that are not only- dreamers but doers- and their number one goal is to- make the mississippii gulfcoast- - - - a destination location, a place- where you'll want to be."
