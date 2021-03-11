‘Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront’ set for May 8th at Pascagoula Beach Park

Another sign of South Mississippi and the City of Pascagoula getting into the flow of things is that an annual celebration will be getting underway this May.

- although free flowin' on the- riverfront is changing venues,- it will still be set alongside- scenic water - this year at - pascagoula's beach park.- in years past, this annual- festival has been held at - lighthouse park, but event- organizers say the beach park - venue, just north of the gulf o- mexico and highway 90 - will be ideal with plenty of- room and shade.

- as with each year, there will b- plenty for the entire family- to enjoy, including live- entertainment, food, and there- will be local artists and - craftsmen and women selling - their goods.- - rebecca davis, director, main - street pascagoula: "this will provide a great opportunity.- it's a very - - low cost vendor fee.

The- committee actually lowered from- years in the past for - them to come out and sell their- wares.

We're just hoping for a- - - - great number of people to come- out and support them, too."

If you'd like to reserve a- vending area at the festival, - just- send an email to- mainstreetpascagoula.

Com.- free flowin' on the riverfront- is scheduled for saturday, may- 8th, starting at 11 am.

- a fireworks display will wrap - the event that evening.

- event organizers say covid- safety measures will be - in place, and people are welcom- to