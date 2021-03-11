National FairGrounds hosts RV expo, sales increasing during pandemic

People from all over the U.S are filling up Georgia National FairGrounds in Perry for the 102nd FMCA International Convention & RV Expo.

people from all over the u-s are filling up georgia national fair grounds in perry for the 102-nd f-m-c-a international convention and r-v expo.

Event organizers say they anticipate thousands of attendees at the four day event.

41nbc jatrissa wooten went down to the expo to find out how the rv industry has been impacted by the pandemic.

Standup: "in perry at the rv convention where organizers say there's about 1200 rv on the fairgrounds.

They say although in the middle of the pandemic, rv sales have been better than ever."

"the rv industry association has reported booming sales.a lot of the rv manufactures have upped production of new models" the family motor coach associations' convention brings r-v lovers from all over--to one place--to socialize and discuss the vehicle they love so much.

"we created a small village right here on the fairgrounds.

We have everything they need" editor for f-m-c-a magazine says don't worry though.

They're still following guidelines from centers for disease control and prevention.

we have distanced the seating so people have to sit further a part.

There are hand sanitizing stations all over.

There are gould says an rv price can range from 20 thousand dollars to a staggering one-million