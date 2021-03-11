Milledgeville will kick off their Second Saturday sale event this weekend

After the pandemic forced businesses to close, many struggled to stay afloat.

And the Downtown Development Authority have partnered to create the second Saturday sale event.

And savannah guthrie.

Covid one year later: life after lockdown will air right here thursday at 10.

Milledgeville main street and the downtown development authority are hoping you shop downtown, and a new, monthly event is designed to help you do just that.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez reports.

Standup:many local businesses here in downtown milledgeville have been impacted by the pandemic, and they say this is a way of uplifting many businesses who have struggled.

Carlee schulte (main st.&dda director) :" with the pandemic we've cancelled a lot of events and haven't had a lot of things going on that bring crowds, so this was kind of a way for us to provide something to downtown."

Carlee schulte the mainstreet and downtown development authority director says, that prior to covid they would have events called first fridays, to draw people in to the area.

But now, the second saturday event will be a way to let businesses expand their inventory and let customers shop at a distance.

Carlee schulte (main st.&dda director) :" we're just trying to make sure that we're looking out for the health and wellness of our downtown businesses as well as obviously our community members so this is something we thought would be a little more simple, almost like dip our toes in."

The event will take place on the second saturday of the month, beginning this saturday and will go until may.

Many the event will begin at saturday