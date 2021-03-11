Have any extra bottle caps? Here's how you can donate them to help a Terre Haute neighborhood

Here's how you can donate them to help a Terre Haute neighborhood

Some people in one terre haute neighborhood are helping to bring life back to the 12 points area.

Susan mardis... along with several other community members are collecting bottle caps... they're also collecting lids, and any kind of recyclable plastic.

This is all to raise money for new park benches.

It's just one of many projects currently in the works for the "12 points revitalization plan".

"its exciting it makes you feel that all of it in the beginning was worth it because now we have all of these players coming and loving 12 points..

Its like your reaching a goal, you are running for a touchdown and you are getting closer and closer..."

You can drop off bottle caps and other recyclable plastics at "crankys burgers".

That's located at 21-55 north 13th street.

You'll also get